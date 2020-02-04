Marcelito Pomoy Sings “Con Te Partiro” on America’s Got Talent Champions Semifinals

Marcelito Pomoy from the Philippines sings “Con Te Partiro” with dual voices on America’s Got Talent: The Champions Semifinals, Monday, February 3, 2020.

“You have the best shot of winning this whole thing,” said Howie. “That’s a fabulous performance, well done,” said Alesha.

“I’ve been waiting for you all day for you to come up on stage. You blow my mind,” said Heidi.

“I think you have to take a bigger take. you’ve got a massive career in front of you,” said Simon Cowell.

Pomoy who won the Philippines Got Talent in 2011 performs the female and male voices from Andrea Bocelli’s classic hit Con Te Partiro.

Watch his full performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent The Champions is a show that features variety of participants from across the Got Talent franchise – winners, finalists, live round participants, and other notable entries competing for the top prize of one million dollars.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.