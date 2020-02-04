Marcelito Pomoy Advances to America’s Got Talent Champions Finals

Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy advances to America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 Grand Finals!

Marcelito Pomoy will be competing in the grand finale of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, the good news was revealed after winning the Superfan Vote on Monday.

During the Semifinals, Pomoy stuns the judges and the crowd after singing his version of “Con Te Partiro” by Andrea Bocelli.

Here’s what the judges have to say about his performance.

“You have the best shot of winning this whole thing,” said Howie. “That’s a fabulous performance, well done,” said Alesha.

“I’ve been waiting for you all day for you to come up on stage. You blow my mind,” said Heidi.

“I think you have to take a bigger take. you’ve got a massive career in front of you,” said Simon Cowell.

Watch his performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent The Champions is a show that features variety of participants from across the Got Talent franchise – winners, finalists, live round participants, and other notable entries competing for the top prize of one million dollars.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.