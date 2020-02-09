LEAKED VIDEO: Marcelito Pomoy sings “Beauty And The Beast” on America’s Got Talent Champions Finals

Marcelito Pomoy belts “Beauty And The Beast” with dual voice America’s Got Talent Champions Season 2 Finals.

While the Finals of America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs on Monday, the third performance of Marcelito Pomoy has been leaked online.

“It is just incredible over and over again. You are so very smart, you picked the songs we all like,” said Heidi.

“You’re making the right choices on the right song, great job tonight,” said Howie.

“The high notes on that song were beautiful. You nailed it tonight,” said Alesha.

“You are a very talented guy. On a night like this, I would have done something not predictable. I think you’ve got a massive career in front of you,” said Simon.

America’s Got Talent The Champions is a show that features variety of participants from across the Got Talent franchise – winners, finalists, live round participants, and other notable entries competing for the top prize of one million dollars.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.