Charlie Kit Arcelo CK sings “Having You Near Me” on The Voice Teens Philippines Auditions

Charlie Kit Arcelo “CK” sings his version of “Having You Near Me” on The Voice Teens Philippines Blind Auditions on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

“You just need perfect timing,” said Bamboo. “You have a nice tone and continue singing,” said apl de ap.

No chair turn from the judges. Watch his performance on the video below.

Photo: ABS-CBN/The Voice Kids PH