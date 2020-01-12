WalangPasok: Class Suspensions for Monday, January 13, 2020

Classes has been suspended for Monday, January 13, 2020 due to to heavy ash fall from Taal Volcano’s phreatic eruption on Sunday.

Here are the list of schools that announces class cancellation for Monday.

Metro Manila

Caloocan City – all levels

City of Manila – all levels

Las Piñas City – all levels

Makati City – all levels

Mandaluyong City – all levels

Marikina City – all levels

Muntinlupa City – all levels

Navotas City – all levels

Parañaque City – all levels

Pasay City – all levels

Pasig City – all levels

Pateros – all levels

Quezon City – all levels

San Juan City – all levels

Taguig City – all levels

Valenzuela City – all levels

Luzon

Aurora – all levels

Bataan – all levels

Batangas Province – all levels

Bulacan Province – all levels

Cavite Province – all levels

Laguna Province – all levels

Nueva Ecija – all levels

Pampanga – all levels

Quezon Province – all levels

Rizal Province – all levels

Tarlac – all levels

Zambales – all levels

Updating…

Taal Volcano in Batangas province erupted on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Tens of thousands were evacuated and tremors were felt in nearby villages. Ash fall are expected to occur in most part of Luzon including Metro Manila.

