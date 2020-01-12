WalangPasok: Class Suspensions for Monday, January 13, 2020

Classes has been suspended for Monday, January 13, 2020 due to to heavy ash fall from Taal Volcano’s phreatic eruption on Sunday.
Here are the list of schools that announces class cancellation for Monday.
Metro Manila
- Caloocan City – all levels
- City of Manila – all levels
- Las Piñas City – all levels
- Makati City – all levels
- Mandaluyong City – all levels
- Marikina City – all levels
- Muntinlupa City – all levels
- Navotas City – all levels
- Parañaque City – all levels
- Pasay City – all levels
- Pasig City – all levels
- Pateros – all levels
- Quezon City – all levels
- San Juan City – all levels
- Taguig City – all levels
- Valenzuela City – all levels
Luzon
- Aurora – all levels
- Bataan – all levels
- Batangas Province – all levels
- Bulacan Province – all levels
- Cavite Province – all levels
- Laguna Province – all levels
- Nueva Ecija – all levels
- Pampanga – all levels
- Quezon Province – all levels
- Rizal Province – all levels
- Tarlac – all levels
- Zambales – all levels
Updating…
Keep Locked on this page, we will update this post once we receive more class cancellation announcements.
Taal Volcano in Batangas province erupted on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Tens of thousands were evacuated and tremors were felt in nearby villages. Ash fall are expected to occur in most part of Luzon including Metro Manila.
