Two Pinoys Eating Bat Soup Angers Netizens, Urged to Undergo Corona Virus Test

Two Pinoys earned negative remarks from netizens for eating bat soup, urged to undergo corona virus test.

In the viral video, two Pinoys can be seen eating a bat soup, the exotic dish that is believed to be the origin of the deadly corona virus in Wuhan, China.

Watch the video below.

Coronavirus?hindi mag papahuli ang pinoy. 🤮 wag puro sisi sa Chinese kasi meron din tayo.Kung sino man kayong dalawa mag pa checkup kayo sa hospital. Dapat ma quarantine kayong dalawa☹️ Posted by Cu Well on Saturday, January 25, 2020

Netizens are disgusts while watching the video and asked the two Pinoy to go to the hospital to undergo medical check-up and put into quarantine.

As of this writing, the video has received more than 300K views and has been shared 13K times on Facebook.

What can you say about these two Pinoy? Share your comments below.