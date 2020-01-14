Marcelito Pomoy Sings “The Prayer” on America’s Got Talent: The Champions

Marcelito Pomoy from the Philippines sings “The Prayer” with dual voices on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Monday, January 13, 2020.

Pomoy who won the Philippines Got Talent in 2011 come up to the stage and performs both Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli’s parts in this rendition of “The Prayer.”

“That was so unique. You are a beautiful and wonderful singer,” said Howie. “Your voice is so out of this world,” said Heidi. “That was I called a 10,” said Simon.

Watch his performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent The Champions is a show that features variety of participants from across the Got Talent franchise – winners, finalists, live round participants, and other notable entries competing for the top prize of one million dollars.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.