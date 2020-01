The first case of the deadly Coronavirus in the Philippines has been confirmed!

DOH has confirmed the first case of Novel Coronavirus in the Philippines. The patient is a 38-year-old woman from Wuhan, China who arrived in the Philippines last January 21.

According to reports, the patient has been to Cebu and Dumaguete.

Developing story, More details will be added on this page.

