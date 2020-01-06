America’s Got Talent: The Champions AGT Premiere Episode Recap January 6, 2020

America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 premieres tonight, Tuesday, January 6, 2020 at 8/7c on NBC.

America’s top rating talent show “America’s Got Talent” is back tonight for a brand new season “The Champions.”

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.

America’s Got Talent The Champions is a show that features variety of participants from across the Got Talent franchise – winners, finalists, live round participants, and other notable entries competing for the top prize of one million dollars.

