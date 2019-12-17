The Voice Results Tonight 2019, Season 17 Winner Revealed at Live Finale

Who won The Voice 2019 Season 17? The votes are in and grand winner will be revealed at the end of the Grand Finale Results show tonight, Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Last night, the Top 4 finalists including Jake Hoot, Katie Kadan, Ricky Duran and Rose Short performed three songs each to earn votes from the public.

The remaining Top 4 finalists performs solo song cover, a special duet with their coach, and an original song single.

The Voice 2019 Season 17 winner will be revealed at the end of the grand finale results show tonight. Musical guest includes The Black Eyed Peas, Lady Antebellum, Adam Lambert and many more.

THE RESULTS

4th PLACE: Rose Short

3rd PLACE: Katie Kadan

2nd PLACE: Ricky Duran

THE VOICE SEASON 17 WINNER: Jake Hoot

Who do you think is the winner of The Voice 2019 Season 17? Jake Hoot, Katie Kadan, Ricky Duran or Rose Short? Comment below!

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. The Voice aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive $100,000 cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.