The Voice iTunes Charts & Apple Music Rankings Top 4 Finals December 16, 2019

Who’s leading The Voice Apple Music iTunes Charts? Here’s the iTunes charts and ranking results for the Top 4 artists of The Voice December 16, 2019 performance.

The Top 4 artists perform for America’s vote on Monday. Each singer sings three songs — a solo cover, a duet and an original song.

Below is the iTunes Charts & Apple Music Rankings.

Jake Hoot

“Wintersong” #3

“Better Off Without You” #5

“Amazed” #7

Katie Kadan

“All Better” #4

“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” #11

“Merry Christmas Baby” #13

Ricky Duran

“A Woman Like Her” #1

“Run Rudolph Run” #32

“Runnin’ Down a Dream” #39

Rose Short

“Steamroller” #12

“Border Song” #73

“My Gift Is You” #110

UPDATING…

Note: Rankings may change as voting progresses.

The artist landed in Hot 10o chart will have multipliers for the results – the number of their downloads will be multiplied by five.

The Voice returns tomorrow for the Top 4 Final results. Four artist will be sent home and the rest will go through.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive $100K cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.