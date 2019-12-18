Jennifer Hudson “Memory” The Voice 2019 Finale

Jennifer Hudson sings a very emotional cover of “Memory” on The Voice 2019 Season 17 Finale of Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Is Jennifer Hudson coming back as a judge next season?

Watch her performance on the video below.

The Voice will reveal the winner at the end of the live final show tonight. Competing for the coveted title are Jake Hoot from Team Kelly, Katie Kadan from Team Legend, Ricky Duran from Team Blake and Rose Short from Team Gwen.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. The Voice aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive $100,000 cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.