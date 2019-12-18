Jake Hoot is The Voice 2019 Season 17 Winner

Jake Hoot from Team Kelly is the crowned winner of The Voice 2019 Season 17, Ricky Duran finished runner-up.

Jake Hoot is the winner of The Voice Season 17 — the final results were revealed on Tuesday’s Live Finale results show, December 17, 2019.

Hoot, who brought country music performances to the NBC’s top-rating singing competition The Voice, beats Ricky Duran in the public vote.

Rose Short finished 4th place while Katie Kadan in 3rd Place.

We’re LIVE from The Voice Finale stage where the winner was just crowned! 🌟 Posted by The Voice on Tuesday, December 17, 2019

During the Finale on Monday, the Top 4 finalists performed three songs each – a solo song cover, a special duet with their coach, and an original song single.

Jake Hoot performed her original song “”Better Off Without You”,” a solo cover “ Amazed” and “Wintersong” duet with his coach Kelly Clarkson. All songs landed on the iTunes Chart Top 10.

The Voice winner was announced at the end of a two-hour finale featuring performances from the Black Eyed Peas, Lady Antebellum and Adam Lambert and more.

Jake Hoot took home the $100,000 cash prize and a recording contract with Universal Republic Records.