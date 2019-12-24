Bagyong Ursula PAGASA Weather Forecast & Live Update – December 24, 2019

Bagyong Ursula continues to intensify as it moves closer to eastern Visayas, PAGASA said of Tuesday, December, 24, 2019.

According to PAGASA, as of 7:00 AM today, Bagyong Ursula was located at 250 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packed with maximum sustained winds of 100 kph with gustiness of up to 125 kph.

It is forecast to move west at 30 kph.

Occasional to frequent heavy rains will be experienced in the affected areas between today and tomorrow noon.

Public Storm Warning Signal #2 and #1 were raised in the areas affected by the typhoon (see image below).

For more Bagyong Ursula news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter.