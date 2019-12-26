LIVESTREAM: 2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje Song Festival Live Coverage

The 2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje song festival is set to happen on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Performers lineup includes BTS, TWICE, ITZY, APINK, GOT7, SEVENTEEN, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, GFriend, OH MY GIRL, NU’EST, CHUNG HA, TXT, EVERGLOW, MONSTA X, ASTRO, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WJSN (Cosmic Girls), Song Gain, N.Flying, Golden Child, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids and many more.

The 2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje will be held at the Ilsan, Kintex and will be broadcast in three parts.

Host for the events are Red Vevlet’s Irene and GOT7’s JinYoung.

What time and where to watch the 2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje Song Festival?

The 2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje song festical will be broadcast on December 27, 2019 at 7:50 PM at Korean Broadcasting System channel. The event is also expected to go live via the official live streaming channel on YouTube online.

